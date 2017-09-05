Diplomat slams EU sanctions against Russia as counterproductive

BLED/Slovenia/, September 5. /TASS/. The European Union’s sanctions against Russia have proved to be counterproductive for relations between Moscow and Brussels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov said on Tuesday.

"All logics of events over the past two years showed that personal sanctions’ introduction was counterproductive for relations between Russia and the EU," Meshkov said.

"The most notorious are sanctions against parliamentarians, dialogue between whom allows broadening contacts between civil societies of our countries," the diplomat said.