Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
EU to extend blacklist for Russia, Ukraine for six months — source

World
September 05, 11:52 UTC+3

The blacklist contains the names of 153 individuals and 40 companies

© EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

BRUSSELS, September 5. /TASS/. The European Union will extend the blacklist, containing the names of 153 citizens of Russia and the self-proclaimed Donbass republics, as well as 40 companies, for six months, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS on Tuesday.

