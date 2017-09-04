Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US embassy in Russia resumes nonimmigrant visa interviews

World
September 04, 18:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On August 21, the US embassy in Russia announced that "all nonimmigrant visa operations across Russia will be suspended beginning August 23, 2017"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The US embassy in Russia has resumed nonimmigrant visa interviews, the embassy’s spokesperson Maria Olson told TASS on Monday.

"On September 1 the embassy in Moscow resumed nonimmigrant visa interviews on a reduced basis," she stated. At the same time, according to Olson, "nonimmigrant visa interviews at the three US consulates are suspended until further notice, given greatly reduced staffing."

The US consulate staff remaining in Russia support American citizens and work on the full range of diplomatic issues, she went on.

Read also

Russian students given highest priority in visa appointments — US embassy

Senator says Russia should not intensify confrontation with US on visa issue

Suspension of visa procedures in Russia not revenge, US ambassador stresses

US visa suspension move tramples on idea of freedom — senior Russian diplomat

"Consulate staff continue to conduct a broad range of diplomatic and technical work, including support to American citizens in Russia, promotion of and support to US businesses, engagement with the host government on the full range of diplomatic issues, and cultural programming," she said.

Following the US Congress’s vote to impose new sanctions on Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that by September 1, Washington reduce the number of diplomatic and technical staff at the US embassy in Moscow, as well as at the consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok, in order to match the number of Russian staff working in the United States. It means that the total number of staff working in the US diplomatic offices in Russia has decreased to 455. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel host Vladimir Solovyov that 755 diplomats and technical staff would have to finish their work in the US diplomatic facilities in Russia.

On August 21, the US embassy in Russia announced that "as a result of the Russian government’s personnel cap imposed on the US Mission, all nonimmigrant visa operations across Russia will be suspended beginning August 23, 2017." On September 1, visa operations resumed only in Moscow, while visa issuance in the US consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok remains suspended.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
2
Russian warplanes perform over 80 sorties to back Syrian army’s offensive in Deir ez-Zor
3
Russian security chief arrives in Seoul
4
Russia, South Korea discuss North Korean crisis
5
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry
6
War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expert
7
Russian, Egyptian presidents condemn violence in Myanmar — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама