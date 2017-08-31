Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian students given highest priority in visa appointments — US embassy

Society & Culture
August 31, 14:18 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The US Embassy in Russia said earlier it would suspend visa issuance across Russia for an unlimited term

Share
1 pages in this article

YEKATERINBURG, August 31. /TASS/. Russian students studying in the US are given the highest priority in US visa appointments, Chief of the Consular Section at the US Embassy in Moscow Laurence Tobey said at Thursday’s video conference.

"We carry out our process of scheduling appointments not on a regional basis," the diplomat explained, commenting on the priority of visa appointments for Russians. "And at this particular season we’re giving highest priority to university students who have academic programs beginning in the United States that they need to get to on time," he said.

Read also

Suspension of visa procedures in Russia not revenge, US ambassador stresses

US visa suspension move tramples on idea of freedom — senior Russian diplomat

US visa changes to affect mainly Russian independent travelers, says authority

Moscow slams suspension of US visa procedures throughout Russia

US suspends procedure of issuing nonimmigrant visas throughout Russia as of August 23

Besides, the consulate employees will try to issue visas for other categories of Russian citizens as quickly as possible, Tobey noted. The issue concerns diplomatic visas and official delegations, for instance, he specified.

The US Embassy in Russia said earlier it would suspend visa issuance across Russia for an unlimited term. The procedure will be renewed in September 1, but only in Moscow. Non-immigrant visa appointments in the US consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok will be suspended until further notice. Representatives of Russian companies that help enroll in US educational facilities later reported that this decision primarily concerns Russian students from various Russian regions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
2
Kremlin spokesman pokes fun at rumors of Putin’s new 'favorite' official
3
Russian security service detains Central Asians plotting terror attacks on September 1
4
Russia proposes joint work with China on engine for wide-body aircraft
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
6
Envoy cautions Latvia against any hysterics over upcoming West-2017 drills
7
China, Russia to take new steps to fight protectionism at BRICS summit— expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама