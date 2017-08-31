Russian students given highest priority in visa appointments — US embassy

Diplomat warns militants in Syria aim to use chemical weapons and pin blame on DamascusRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 15:49
YEKATERINBURG, August 31. /TASS/. Russian students studying in the US are given the highest priority in US visa appointments, Chief of the Consular Section at the US Embassy in Moscow Laurence Tobey said at Thursday’s video conference.
"We carry out our process of scheduling appointments not on a regional basis," the diplomat explained, commenting on the priority of visa appointments for Russians. "And at this particular season we’re giving highest priority to university students who have academic programs beginning in the United States that they need to get to on time," he said.
Besides, the consulate employees will try to issue visas for other categories of Russian citizens as quickly as possible, Tobey noted. The issue concerns diplomatic visas and official delegations, for instance, he specified.
The US Embassy in Russia said earlier it would suspend visa issuance across Russia for an unlimited term. The procedure will be renewed in September 1, but only in Moscow. Non-immigrant visa appointments in the US consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok will be suspended until further notice. Representatives of Russian companies that help enroll in US educational facilities later reported that this decision primarily concerns Russian students from various Russian regions.