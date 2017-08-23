Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Suspension of visa operations in Russia is not revenge, US ambassador says

World
August 23, 15:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This is because the US Embassy has to cut down its staff, John Tefft said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The suspension of nonimmigrant visa operations in Russia is "not about being vindictive," US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said in an interview with TASS.

"It's not about being vindictive. It's about being able to do this properly," the diplomat said. "And we will start again on September the 1st." "And it's unfortunate but we don't have any choice because we have a lot of responsibilities here. The (Russian - TASS) government is requiring us to have fewer people to do them. It's as simple as that," he explained.

Read also

US suspends procedure of issuing nonimmigrant visas throughout Russia as of August 23

"This is simply because we've been told by the Foreign Ministry that we have to cut down out staff to 455. And so we're in the process of doing that right now," Tefft went on to say. He noted that visa issuance process involves not only employees of the Consular Section. "It's not just a question of visa officers. It's all the processing. It's the security," he stressed.

The ambassador noted that residents of Crimea "can apply for a visa here in Moscow," if they have Russian passports. He also confirmed that the US diplomatic mission in Moscow will stop issuing visas to Belarusian citizens after September 1. "They will have to go to another embassy like Warsaw or Kiev or some other to apply to get their visas," the diplomat added.

Special cases

Tefft noted, however, that he does not think the decision to suspend visa operations in Russia will have an adverse effect on bilateral ties in culture, science and education. "I don't think so. I don't think it will. You know, this is a new world we're entering here. We're going to have to see how it goes," he said answering a question on the issue.

Read also

US visa suspension move tramples on idea of freedom — senior Russian diplomat

US visa changes to affect mainly Russian independent travelers, says authority

Russian senator blasts US visa suspension decision as 'dirty trick'

Moscow slams suspension of US visa procedures throughout Russia

"And if there are special cases we'll take a look at those special cases to deal with them," the diplomat promised. "So I wouldn't make any big judgements about impacts until we have actually a chance to see how it works out once we've started down that road."

"You know, if there's some professor who needs to get to the United States for some urgent consultation or something, I think our people will find a way to get him a visa to do that," Tefft said. "That said, it's going to be very hard, because we just don't have enough people to do the job. We were already getting increasing numbers of Russians who wanted to go even before this."

"And the pure volume - it's literally numbers - the volume goes up and the Foreign Ministry has reduced the number of people we have to be able to service those people," the ambassador concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s ‘soldier of future’ combat gear proves its worth in Syria
2
NATO slams observation format of Russia-Belarus military drills
3
Netanyahu calls strengthening Iran’s positions in Syria 'a threat to the entire world'
4
Russia to decide on conceptual design of future soldier’s combat gear by year-end
5
Moscow begins hammering out response to Washington's new anti-Russian sanctions
6
Christophe de Margerie LNG tanker covers Northern Sea Route in record 6.5 days
7
Outgoing US ambassador Tefft reveals ups and downs as top envoy to Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама