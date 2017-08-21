Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senator blasts US visa suspension decision as 'dirty trick'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 21, 15:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Such move is "definitely out of tune with the status of the United States as a great power," Franz Klintsevich said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 21. /TAS/. First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) Defense and Security Committee Franz Klintsevich has called the US decision to suspend all nonimmigrant visa operations as of August 23 a dirty trick aimed at triggering Russians’ dissatisfaction with US diplomatic staff cuts.

Read also

US suspends procedure of issuing nonimmigrant visas throughout Russia as of August 23

"I would describe the American decision on suspending nonimmigrant visa issuance in Russia as a dirty trick, which is definitely out of tune with the status of the United States as a great power. It is clear that they hope to whip up dissatisfaction among a certain segment of the Russian population against the moves by the country’s leadership to roll back the number of employees at the US diplomatic mission in Russia," Klintsevich’s press service quotes him as saying.

According to the senator, the US will not be able to achieve its goals by resorting to such moves. "This will not work. People realize that the issue at hand is a tit-for-tat measure. They also realize that the suspension of visa issuance operations is not caused by purely technical reasons and that the American diplomatic mission’s staff members have all the means to fully do so in spite of the staff cuts," the senator stressed.

He admitted that the US move will lead to some difficulties. "However, we will be ready to cope with them," Klintsevich vowed.

Read also

Moscow slams rollback of US visa procedures throughout Russia

Russian diplomat expects report from US on its diplomatic staff cut in Russia

Moscow to respond in kind to new US moves against Russian diplomatic missions

Russian diplomat calls not to speculate on possible closure of Russian consulate in US

On Monday, the US Embassy in Russia said it will suspend all nonimmigrant visa operations throughout the country as of August 23. The procedure will resume in Moscow on September 1, while the Consulates General in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok will not issue visas.

On July 28, Moscow offered Washington to cap the number of diplomatic and technical staff working in the US Embassy to Moscow and the Consulates General in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok to the exact number of Russian diplomats and technical staff members working in the US before September 1. That means that the total number of the staff at US diplomatic and consular establishments will be reduced to 455 people.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US suspends procedure of issuing nonimmigrant visas throughout Russia as of August 23
2
Russian military aviation stamps out terrorists en-route to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Press review: Moscow works to cool off US-North Korea spat and Japan eyes peace treaty
4
Putin says he cares little about his style but tries to look elegant
5
Senior official says Russian space launches must be cheaper than American ones
6
Russian senator blasts US visa suspension decision as 'dirty trick'
7
Putin appoints Anatoly Antonov Russia’s ambassador to US
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама