Self-proclaimed Donetsk republic ready to hand over MH17 victims’ remains to Netherlands

World
September 04, 16:59 UTC+3 DONETSK

The republic's prosecutors declared readiness to further provide unconditional assistance to the international investigation

DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. Authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic are ready to hand over to the Netherlands the remains of victims of the MH17 crash near Torez in mid-July 2014, the DPR prosecutors said.

"Our personnel collected the remains, honoring the rules of criminal procedure, and they have been examined. The results showed that some of them may be human remains," the Donetsk News Agency reported citing the prosecutors.

They are preparing to make an official address to the Dutch Prosecutor-General on the handover of remains to the Netherlands. "We officially declare that we will further provide unconditional assistance to the international investigation on this," the DPR prosecutors stressed.

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing-777 passenger airliner on a flight from the Dutch capital of Amsterdam to the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur crashed in the area of hostilities between local militias and Kiev’s government troops in east Ukraine’s Donetsk region in July 2014. All 298 people aboard the airliner died. Most of the air crash’s victims were Dutch nationals.

