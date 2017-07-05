Back to Main page
Suspects in MH17 plane crash to be prosecuted in Netherlands

World
July 05, 13:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"A process will be rooted in ongoing international cooperation and support," the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement

© AP Photo/Peter Dejong

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Those responsible for shooting down flight MH17 in Donbass in 2014 will face prosecution in the Netherlands under Dutch law, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The JIT countries [Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine] have now decided that the suspects should be prosecuted in the Netherlands, a process that will be rooted in ongoing international cooperation and support," the statement says.

A tribunal and a domestic court

The JIT head admitted that the data provided by the Russian side at the time had been dismissed by the investigators.

This information was released by the Russian defense manufacturer Almaz-Antey, which produces Buk antiaircraft missile systems, in October 2015. In particular, the manufacturer published the probe findings proved by live experiments, according to which the Boeing had been shot down from the Buk antiaircraft missile systems not from the area specified by the Dutch Safety Board, but from the Zaroshchenksoye community controlled by the Ukrainian military on the day of the tragedy.

