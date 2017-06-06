No transparency in MH17 crash investigation, Lavrov says

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. The Dutch-led investigation into the MH17 crash in July 2014 in Donbass is not transparent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Transparency is required here, and we do not see it in the investigation led by the Netherlands," Lavrov said. "Certainly, there is the need for transparency that will show facts rather than conclusions, like those used by the United States now to "prove" things that cannot be proved."

‘Groundless’ conclusions

Russia sees no grounds in the new conclusions of the Belligncat group on the MH17 crash in Donbass in July 2014, Lavrov said.

"I saw the reports that the Bellingcat group published some new conclusions," Lavrov said. "We don’t know if these conclusions were substantiated by specific documents or facts. At least, the publications provide no answers to these questions."

"There are many strange things (during the investigation), that’s why I would prefer not to trust the investigation by the Bellingcat group. Like in case with the Syrian affair, I would prefer not to blindly believe the statements of the so-called White Helmets," Lavrov said.