Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump going to hold summit of world leaders on UN reform on Sept 18

World
September 02, 2:06 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Trump would invite the countries that would sign on to a 10-point declaration backing the efforts of the UN Secretary General "to initiate effective, meaningful reform" of the organization

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. U.S. President Donald Trump plans holding a summit of world leaders on a reform of the UN structure at the UN headquarters on September 18, Reuters said on Friday quoting a draft political declaration.

The report indicated Trump would invite the countries that would sign on to a 10-point declaration backing the efforts of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Geterres, "to initiate effective, meaningful reform" of the organization.

"We support the secretary-general in making concrete changes in the United Nations system to better align its work on humanitarian response, development and sustaining peace initiatives," the draft declaration says. "We commit to reducing mandate duplication, redundancy and overlap, including among the main organs of the United Nations.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
2
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
3
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career
4
Press review: US raises stakes in diplomatic feud and Pakistan seeks to boost Russia ties
5
Rescuers establish contact with all tourists in Mount Elbrus mudslide area
6
Trump going to hold summit of world leaders on UN reform on Sept 18
7
Russia slams US order to close San Francisco consulate as gross violation of law
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама