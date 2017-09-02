Trump going to hold summit of world leaders on UN reform on Sept 18

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. U.S. President Donald Trump plans holding a summit of world leaders on a reform of the UN structure at the UN headquarters on September 18, Reuters said on Friday quoting a draft political declaration.

The report indicated Trump would invite the countries that would sign on to a 10-point declaration backing the efforts of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Geterres, "to initiate effective, meaningful reform" of the organization.

"We support the secretary-general in making concrete changes in the United Nations system to better align its work on humanitarian response, development and sustaining peace initiatives," the draft declaration says. "We commit to reducing mandate duplication, redundancy and overlap, including among the main organs of the United Nations.".