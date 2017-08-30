Qatar hails Russia's stance on settling Persian Gulf crisis

DOHA, August 30. /TASS/. Qatar welcomes Russia’s position on the soonest settlement of the Persian Gulf crisis, the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told reporters after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We believe it is necessary to preserve unity in the Gulf Cooperation Council," Al Thani said.

"We welcome the position of Russia in favor of the soonest settlement of the crisis between the Persian Gulf countries and thank the Russian president for this stance."

The crisis

Diplomatic crisis surrounding Qatar should be resolved by efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Russian top diplomat pointed out.

"We are convinced that it is advisable to solve this issue as part of the Gulf Cooperation Council," Lavrov said after his talks in Qatar.

Russia is aware of Kuwait’s mediating initiative on settling the diplomatic crisis and its proposals, he said. "But we won’t put forward any ideas ourselves," Lavrov added.

Cooperation in energy sector

Russia and Qatar are interested in coordinating their efforts in energy sector and oil production, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed.

"We have reaffirmed our mutual interest in continuing our coordination in the energy sector, in oil production and as part of the forum of gas exporters," the diplomat noted.

"There is a growing interest in mutual increase of investments between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Qatar Investment Agency," he said.