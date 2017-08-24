Eurasia high speed railway from Germany to China can be built by 2026Business & Economy August 24, 12:08
Moscow says US-South Korea military drills discourage de-escalation on Korean peninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 12:01
Russia, Iraq sign major contract for supply of armored vehiclesMilitary & Defense August 24, 11:52
Egypt intends to buy 50 Tigr armored vehicles from RussiaMilitary & Defense August 24, 11:30
Washington's new Afghanistan strategy aims for military solution — Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 11:27
Russia urges Qatar, Arab states to abandon ‘confrontational rhetoric’Russian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 11:23
Top Sberbank analyst warns Russians’ real income won’t surge in the near futureBusiness & Economy August 24, 8:19
Strategic bombers of Russian Air Force make flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of JapanMilitary & Defense August 24, 6:59
Moscow-city skyscraper to host organ music night concert, claiming a world recordSociety & Culture August 24, 4:07
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow is calling on Qatar and a group of Arab states to abandon their confrontational rhetoric and sort out controversial issues at the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's upcoming visit to Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on August 27-30, Zakharova said: "Special focus will be placed on the current crisis in Doha’s relations with Abu Dhabi and a number of other Arab capitals," she stated.
"Russia has been consistently calling on the interested states to abandon confrontational rhetoric, discuss the accumulated matters in dispute at the negotiating table and reach a compromise," Zakharova said.