Russia urges Qatar, Arab states to abandon ‘confrontational rhetoric’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 24, 11:23 UTC+3

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on August 27-30

© AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow is calling on Qatar and a group of Arab states to abandon their confrontational rhetoric and sort out controversial issues at the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.  

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia concerned about aggravated relations between Arab countries, Qatar - Lavrov

Commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's upcoming visit to Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on August 27-30, Zakharova said: "Special focus will be placed on the current crisis in Doha’s relations with Abu Dhabi and a number of other Arab capitals," she stated.
"Russia has been consistently calling on the interested states to abandon confrontational rhetoric, discuss the accumulated matters in dispute at the negotiating table and reach a compromise," Zakharova said.

