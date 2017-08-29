Back to Main page
Trump is confident that US will eventually get along with Russia

World
August 29, 2:36 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

US President said that he hopes that Washington will someday be able to have a very good relationship with Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. Relations between the United States and Russia will finally normalize, US President Donald Trump affirmed at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Washington on Monday.

"It’s a big country. It’s a nuclear country. It’s a country that we should get along with and I think we will eventually get along with Russia," he said.

"Russia has a lot of respect for Finland, so that’s always good, but I think Finland is doing fine with Russia and I hope that the United States will someday be able to have a very good relationship with Russia also," the American leader added.

