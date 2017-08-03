Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump accuses US Congress of taking relations with Russia to all-time low

World
August 03, 16:04 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Donald Trump also expressed hope for cooperation with Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. The US Congress is responsible for Washington’s relations with Moscow reaching an all-time low, US President Donald Trump said.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a bill imposing new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, which had been passed by the Congress.

However, the US president said that the document was "significantly flawed" and included some "unconstitutional provisions." At the same time, Trump expressed hope for cooperation with Russia.

The US Senate earlier failed to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, initiated by the previous US President Barack Obama.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sanctions against Russia is US tool in struggle for markets — Commerce Chamber
2
Analyst explains what US sanctions against Russia might mean for INF treaty
3
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
4
Court extends detention for members of St. Petersburg Church of Scientology
5
Turning blind eye to migration law violation by journalist Ali Feruz impossible — Kremlin
6
US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North Koreans
7
Association of European Businesses is against US sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама