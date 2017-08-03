Trump accuses US Congress of taking relations with Russia to all-time low

Analyst explains what US sanctions against Russia might mean for INF treatyWorld August 03, 18:59
WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. The US Congress is responsible for Washington’s relations with Moscow reaching an all-time low, US President Donald Trump said.
Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 August 2017
On Wednesday, Trump signed a bill imposing new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, which had been passed by the Congress.
However, the US president said that the document was "significantly flawed" and included some "unconstitutional provisions." At the same time, Trump expressed hope for cooperation with Russia.
The US Senate earlier failed to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, initiated by the previous US President Barack Obama.