Two militants killed in special operation in Dagestan

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Two militants from the so-called Khasavyurt gang have been killed in a special operation in a Khasavyurt suburb, Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Dagestan, a spokesman for the National Anti-terrorist Committee (NAC) told TASS on Monday.

"Two Khasavyurt group militants were neutralized in a shootout. They are being identified," the spokesman said, adding that law enforcers seized automatic weapons, munitions and grenades that belonged to the militants.

"Bomb specialists from the Federal Security Service found home-made explosive devices with antihandling fuses and disposed them by blowing them up on site," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, there are no casualties among civilians.

"Regrettably, there were losses among law enforcers - two of them died of wounds received in the shootout," the spokesman said.