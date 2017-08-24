Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

International investigators receive additional data on MH17 crash from Russia

World
August 24, 20:34 UTC+3 THE HAGUE

The international team of investigators will study the new data in detail

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

THE HAGUE, August 24. /TASS/. International investigators have received additional radar data from Russia at the time of the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in in eastern Ukraine, the Office of the Dutch Attorney General whose representatives form part of the Joint International Criminal Investigation Team said.

"We have received additional radar data from Russia this week and instructions [to the software for data decoding]," the office said.

"This information will be studied in detail in the near future."

Read also

Suspects in MH17 plane crash to be prosecuted in Netherlands

Russia’s top diplomat blasts Dutch-led probe of MH17 crash for lack of transparency

Analysis of Russian radars data on MH17 to take time — Dutch prosecutors

Russian diplomat surprised West seeks no answers in MH17 crash probe

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Boeing 777 crash in Ukraine
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
2
International investigators receive additional data on MH17 crash from Russia
3
Ukraine marks Independence Day with parade attended by NATO units
4
Hungarian university to confer Honorary Citizen title on Putin in Budapest
5
Russian Defense Ministry to get 100 Armata tanks
6
Senator says Russia should not intensify confrontation with US on visa issue
7
Russian strategic bombers conduct flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of Japan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама