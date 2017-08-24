International investigators receive additional data on MH17 crash from Russia

THE HAGUE, August 24. /TASS/. International investigators have received additional radar data from Russia at the time of the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in in eastern Ukraine, the Office of the Dutch Attorney General whose representatives form part of the Joint International Criminal Investigation Team said.

"We have received additional radar data from Russia this week and instructions [to the software for data decoding]," the office said.

"This information will be studied in detail in the near future."