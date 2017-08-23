US envoy expects Lavrov-Tillerson meeting on UN General Assembly’s sidelines

Outgoing US ambassador Tefft reveals ups and downs as top envoy to MoscowWorld August 23, 15:55
Russian rotocraft maker starts assembling military version of Mi-38 helicopterMilitary & Defense August 23, 14:53
NATO slams observation format of Russia-Belarus military drillsMilitary & Defense August 23, 14:31
Moscow has no doubts US will try to meddle in Russia’s presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:54
Diplomat points to Russia’s balanced response to US hostile actionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:48
Russia, US reach considerable progress in bilateral dialogue on Syria — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:27
Indonesia may buy Russia’s advanced Su-35 fighter jetsMilitary & Defense August 23, 13:24
Russia closely monitors deployment of US missile defenses in JapanRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:18
Russia to decide on conceptual design of future soldier’s combat gear by year-endMilitary & Defense August 23, 13:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said in an exclusive interview with TASS on Wednesday.
"Of course there's a possibility. There's been no as far as I know, anyway there hasn't been any preparation or agreement on time or anything like that," Tefft said. He noted that there is "plenty of time to set that."
The ambassador recalled that "most of the time the Russian and American foreign ministers meet at the United Nations." The UN General Assembly will convene on September 12, and the ministerial week will be held on September 18-25.