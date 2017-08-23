US envoy expects Lavrov-Tillerson meeting on UN General Assembly’s sidelines

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said in an exclusive interview with TASS on Wednesday.

"Of course there's a possibility. There's been no as far as I know, anyway there hasn't been any preparation or agreement on time or anything like that," Tefft said. He noted that there is "plenty of time to set that."

The ambassador recalled that "most of the time the Russian and American foreign ministers meet at the United Nations." The UN General Assembly will convene on September 12, and the ministerial week will be held on September 18-25.