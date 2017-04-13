Back to Main page
Lavrov, Tillerson lay foundation of meaningful Russia-US dialogue - Russian lawmaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 13, 5:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In his view, "the most important thing is that the talks took place, that dialogue got underway
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held in Moscow on Wednesday have paved the way for a meaningful Russian-US dialogue, member of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) and foreign policy expert Vyacheslav Nikonov told TASS.

In his view, "the most important thing is that the talks took place, that dialogue got underway." "Tillerson’s meeting with (Russian President) Vladimir Putin proved that this dialogue is meaningful," Nikonov said.

"That (the talks between Lavrov and Tillerson) was the beginning of the Russian-US dialogue - serious and substantial - on all issues, including at the top level," the politician emphasized.

