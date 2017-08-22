Putin may meet with South Korean president during Eastern Economic Forum

Blockchain technology may be introduced in Russia’s armed forcesMilitary & Defense August 22, 18:20
MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that will be held in Vladivostok on September 6-7, a source in the South Korean Embassy informed TASS on Tuesday.
Earlier reports said that the South Korean president will lead the delegation consisting of about 300 officials and businesspeople at the third Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
The Kremlin has not yet reported that such a meeting is planned.