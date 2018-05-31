Russia’s new off-roader for the Far North passes trials in Chukotka

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s new 6x6 all-terrain vehicle (ATV) for work in the Far North passed trials in Chukotka. The vehicle, dubbed Burlak, will be used to transport passengers and cargo, test-driver Alexander Lysenko told TASS on Thursday.

"The vehicle covered easily the distance of 6,000 km from Yakutia to Chukotka, without any repairing," he said. "In Chukotka, I drove it to far-away villages, thus having covered 2,500 km, the vehicle’s qualities are very high."

"If we compare the TREKOL vehicles, which are popular in the region, with the new model, Burlak’s driving characteristics and load capacity are higher," he continued. "While the first vehicle may take cargo of not more than 700 kg, Burlak’s load capacity is about two tonnes."

The off-roader, tested in Chukotka, in 2017 passed trials in the Kara Sea waters and was planned for use on the North Pole. The vehicle was designed in Yekaterinburg. It may be used for driving on winter roads, and for crossing deep snow, which is an optimal variant for Chukotka, where regular roads are only few.

The ATV takes 40 liters per 100 km, it may carry 500 liters of fuel. Some of the parts are in series production, and some original parts and units have been designed at the Makarov All-Terrain Vehicles Company.