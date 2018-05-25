Russian hi-tech firm developing new diving gear for Arctic

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Technodinamika Group (part of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec) is developing new diving equipment, the AVM-21 Morzh (Walrus), which can be used by the Emergencies Ministry and also by explorers during expeditions in the areas of the Arctic shelf, Technodinamika Head Igor Nasenkov said on Friday.

"The immersion into cold waters is frequently associated with risk and the air exhaled by a diver has 100% humidity at low temperatures. This may cause the freezing of the air-breathing equipment and, as a result, the stoppage of the supply of the breathing mixture. Thanks to modern technical solutions, the Morzh successfully copes with this problem. The new breathing gear LAM-21 and the VR-172 reducer are designed for operation at water temperatures of up to minus 4 degrees Celsius," the Technodinamika CEO said, without specifying the timeframe of developing the new system.

For its higher reliability, the Morzh is furnished with two respiratory tracts that can be connected to the apparatus’s cylinders independently of each other.

The new diving gear is designed to carry out underwater works at low temperatures. The diving equipment allows submerging to a depth of 60 meters.

As the Morzh developers say, the diving gear can be used for the needs of the Emergencies Ministry or for work on the Arctic shelf, including for equipping the ice-breaker fleet and platforms.

The new diving gear also helps carry out underwater works in the conditions of severe contamination, including oil spills.