Putin receives message clarifying intentions of new South Korean president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 7:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

South Korea’s new President Moon Jae-in "has a great affection for Russia"

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with South Korean Special Presidential Envoy Song Young-gil who handed him a message from the country’s new president.

Read also
South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in

Russia hopes for close cooperation with new South Korean leadership

The envoy pointed out that the message "clarifies the intentions and principles of our new government."

While addressing the South Korean presidential envoy, Putin said that Russia "highly values your personal contribution to efforts aimed at strengthening Russian-Korean ties." "We remember well that it was you who assisted in the handover of a jack from the Russian Varyag cruiser," the Russian president added.

Song Young-gil, in turn, said that South Korea’s new President Moon Jae-in "has a great interest in Russia and an affection for it."

"I believe, you and our new president will get along well," the South Korean presidential envoy said addressing the Russian leader.

Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
