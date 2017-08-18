Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks

Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacksWorld August 18, 9:49
BARCELONA /Spain/, August 18. /TASS/. The police have detained the third person, suspected of involvement in the terrorist attacks in Catalonia, the law enforcement authorities said on Friday.
We have arrested a third person in Ripoll related to the attacks #Cambrils #Barcelona— Mossos (@mossos) 18 August 2017
The operation was organized in Ripoll, the authorities said.
On August 17, around 17:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time) a van drove into pedestrians in La Rambla Street in downtown Barcelona. Police classified the incident as a terrorist attack. Later on, the Islamic State organization (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for it.
At night Catalan police killed four terrorists and injured another one in Cambrils, who died later on. The terrorists attempted a terrorist attack similar to the one in Barselona on August 17, where 13 died and more than 100 were injured.