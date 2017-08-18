Citizens of 18 countries suffered in Barcelona attack - AFP

Krasnodar FC beats Crvena Zvezda 3:2 in Europa League play-off first leg matchSport August 17, 22:45
Putin offers condolences to King of Spain over Barcelona attackRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 22:37
Russia condemns terror attack in BarcelonaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 21:32
Russian lawmaker calls on Europe to join efforts in war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 21:03
Australia-born track cyclist Perkins says excited to become Russian citizenSport August 17, 20:04
Van rams into pedestrians in BarcelonaWorld August 17, 19:33
Moscow sees chance to improve Russia-US tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 17, 18:47
Russian cosmonauts launch several nanosatellitesScience & Space August 17, 18:42
Deputy PM Mutko pledges to reinstate Russia’s membership with IAAF in nearest futureSport August 17, 18:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Citizens of at least 18 countries suffered in Barcelona attack, Agence France-Presse reported citing local authorities.
Thus, at the time the victims include people from France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Argentina, Venezuela, Belgium, Australia, Hungary, Peru, Northern Ireland, Greece, Cuba, Macedonia, China, Italy, Romania and Algeria.
There is currently no information on the Russian citizens among the victims.
It was reported earlier that the number of people injured in Barcelona attack exceeded 100 people.
On Thursday, a van drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona. Police have designated the incident as a terrorist attack. One suspect has been killed and another two have been detained.