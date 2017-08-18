Back to Main page
Citizens of 18 countries suffered in Barcelona attack - AFP

World
August 18, 3:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The victims include people from France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Argentina, Venezuela, Belgium, Australia, Hungary, Peru, Northern Ireland, Greece, Cuba, Macedonia, China, Italy, Romania

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Citizens of at least 18 countries suffered in Barcelona attack, Agence France-Presse reported citing local authorities.

Thus, at the time the victims include people from France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Argentina, Venezuela, Belgium, Australia, Hungary, Peru, Northern Ireland, Greece, Cuba, Macedonia, China, Italy, Romania and Algeria.

There is currently no information on the Russian citizens among the victims.

It was reported earlier that the number of people injured in Barcelona attack exceeded 100 people.

On Thursday, a van drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona. Police have designated the incident as a terrorist attack. One suspect has been killed and another two have been detained.

