Yanukovych’s lawyers apply for interrogation of former UN envoy

KIEV, August 15. /TASS/. Lawyers representing Viktor Yanukovych have filed an application to Kiev’s Pechersky District Court, asking to interrogate former Ukraine’s permanent representative to the UN Yuriy Sergeev under the "maidan" shooting case and the attempted murder of the former president, Yanukovych’s lawyer Vitaly Serdyuk said in a conversation with a TASS reporter on Tuesday.

"There are citations to the Pechersky Court to rule the issue of interrogating Sergeev under the ‘maidan’ case and the case of the attempted murder of Yanukovych," Serdyuk said, presenting the copies of the corresponding court notifications. As he put it, Yanukovych’s defense had tried to present the citations earlier this day before the session on the treason case regarding the former president, where Sergeev arrived for questioning. However, they failed to do it, so the lawyers hope to file them after the session.

The court notification says that the proceedings for the applications on Sergeev’s interrogation were scheduled for August 23.

"Sergeev’s testimony derails the case and the prosecutors’ position," the lawyer said.

As he put it, in his speech Sergeev confirmed that Yanukovych’s statement that had been released by the UN Security Council on March 3, 2014, "is null and void from Ukraine’s point of view." As Sergeev showed, this statement was met likewise by European countries and the US.