Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Yanukovych’s lawyers apply for interrogation of former UN envoy

World
August 15, 20:39 UTC+3 KIEV

The proceedings for the applications are scheduled for August 23

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, August 15. /TASS/. Lawyers representing Viktor Yanukovych have filed an application to Kiev’s Pechersky District Court, asking to interrogate former Ukraine’s permanent representative to the UN Yuriy Sergeev under the "maidan" shooting case and the attempted murder of the former president, Yanukovych’s lawyer Vitaly Serdyuk said in a conversation with a TASS reporter on Tuesday.

Read also

Yanukovich case trial begins in Kiev

Ukraine’s ex-UN ambassador to be questioned in court in Yanukovich case

Yanukovich’s lawyer slams ruling on ex-Ukrainian leader’s trial in absentia as unlawful

Yanukovich to appeal to European Court of Human Rights against Ukraine

"There are citations to the Pechersky Court to rule the issue of interrogating Sergeev under the ‘maidan’ case and the case of the attempted murder of Yanukovych," Serdyuk said, presenting the copies of the corresponding court notifications. As he put it, Yanukovych’s defense had tried to present the citations earlier this day before the session on the treason case regarding the former president, where Sergeev arrived for questioning. However, they failed to do it, so the lawyers hope to file them after the session.

The court notification says that the proceedings for the applications on Sergeev’s interrogation were scheduled for August 23.

"Sergeev’s testimony derails the case and the prosecutors’ position," the lawyer said.

As he put it, in his speech Sergeev confirmed that Yanukovych’s statement that had been released by the UN Security Council on March 3, 2014, "is null and void from Ukraine’s point of view." As Sergeev showed, this statement was met likewise by European countries and the US.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian fighter jet shot down in Al Badia desert — TV
2
Putin vows to strengthen partnership with India
3
Moscow to respond in kind to new US moves against Russian diplomatic missions
4
Russian army to start getting 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
5
Russia to show off underwater robots’ capabilities at Army-2017 forum
6
Oliver Stone slams US media for anti-Russian fervor
7
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама