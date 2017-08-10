Back to Main page
Ukraine’s ex-UN ambassador to be questioned in court in Yanukovich case

World
August 10, 16:04 UTC+3 KIEV

The former Ukrainian president earlier stated that "all possible principles and rules of law" and Ukraine’s Constitution had been violated during the trial,

© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

KIEV, August 10. /TASS/. Kiev’s Obolonsky District Court reviewing the high treason case against ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich will question the country’s former Permanent Representative to the UN Yury Sergeyev at its next session, presiding judge Vladimir Devyatko said on Thursday.

Viktor Yanukovich

Yanukovich’s lawyer slams ruling on ex-Ukrainian leader’s trial in absentia as unlawful

"A break is announced in the trial until 14:00 on August 15," he said. The judge asked the parties to get ready for questioning a witness, former Ukrainian Permanent Representative to the UN Yury Sergeyev, at the next meeting on August 15.

During Thursday’s hearing, the court studied video footage and written evidence provided by the prosecutors, in particular, those related to Yanukovich’s request to the Russian leadership to deploy troops to Ukraine.

Defense Attorney Vitaly Meshechek appointed by the Ukrainian authorities represents Yanukovich’s interests in court.

The former Ukrainian president earlier expressed confidence that "all possible principles and rules of law" and Ukraine’s Constitution had been violated during the trial, the procedural rules were completely ignored, while the trial’s results are predetermined.

