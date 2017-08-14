Back to Main page
Ukraine's Security Council refutes reports of missile engines supplied to North Korea

World
August 14, 15:36 UTC+3 KIEV

Kiev considers the ruling regime in North Korea "totalitarian, dangerous and unpredictable"

KIEV, August 14. /TASS/. Enterprises of Ukraine's defense and aerospace complex did not supply weapons or military technologies to North Korea, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Alexander Turchinov said on Monday.

"Some foreign media have published false information than Yuzhmash gave missile technologies to North Korea," he said. "This information is groundless."

TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Lavrov hopes common sense will prevail in Washington over North Korea issue

NATO comments on North Korea’s possible attack on US Pacific base

EU imposes new sanctions against North Korea

Kiev considers the ruling regime in North Korea "totalitarian, dangerous and unpredictable, and supports all the sanctions against that country."

Earlier on Monday, the New York Times referring to a new study by Michael Elleman, a missile expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, wrote "North Korea’s success in testing an intercontinental ballistic missile that appears able to reach the United States was made possible by black-market purchases of powerful rocket engines probably from a Ukrainian factory."

"The studies may solve the mystery of how North Korea began succeeding so suddenly after a string of fiery missile failures, some of which may have been caused by American sabotage of its supply chains and cyberattacks on its launches. After those failures, the North changed designs and suppliers in the past two years," the newspaper reported the expert as saying.

According to the newspaper, the most likely supplier of the engines was Yuzhmash in Ukraine’s Dnepr (former Dnepropetrovsk - TASS).

