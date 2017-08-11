Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korea threat prompts Japan to review its missile defense

World
August 11, 8:09 UTC+3 TOKYO

On August 10, North Korea revealed a plan to launch a missile towards Guam by mid-August

Share
1 pages in this article
©  EPA/KCNA

TOKYO, August 11. /TASS/. The Japanese government is considering the possibility of deploying Patriot PAC-3 air defense systems in three of its prefectures and sending ships with the Aegis Combat System to the Pacific Ocean following North Korea’s warnings of a possible missile launch toward the US island territory of Guam, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Friday.

Japan relies on a two-layered system in its missile defenses. Four Congo-class and two Atago-class destroyers are equipped with Aegis SM-3 missiles, designed to engage missile in the mid-course phase. If this system fails, three battalions of land-based Patriot missiles will intercept missiles during the terminal phase.

Read also

Trump applauds Russia, China for supporting new UNSC sanctions against North Korea

German politician slams Trump’s North Korea rhetoric as dangerous

Japan can intercept North Korean missile headed towards Guam — defense minister

Russia hopes US will not provoke North Korea to take dangerous steps

Following Pyongyang’s claims of planning to launch four Hwasong-12 missiles that would fly in the Japanese airspace and splash down some 30-40 km from Guam, the Japanese government may send the Aegis-equipped destroyers to the Pacific Ocean, while land-based Patriot PAC-3 systems will remain on alert along the projected path of the missiles if the North Korean launch fails, Yomiuri reported.

When asked about the possibility of deploying missile defense systems in Kochi, Shimane and Hiroshima, Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters late on Thursday that "the Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces, will take the necessary measures, taking various factors into account." He gave no further details.

Earlier, the minister said that intercepting a North Korean ballistic missile was possible if three conditions are met: the launch should pose a direct threat to the country, there should be no other options and the minimal required amount of force is used.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday that the Korean People’s Army is drafting a plan for a preemptive missile strike against US military facilities in Guam, including the Andersen Air Force Base where B-52 strategic bombers are deployed. US President Donald Trump Trump told reporters that North Korea should not make any more threats to the US and its allies, vowing that Pyongyang’s threats "will be met with fire and the fury like the world has never seen."

Later in the day, KCNA released details of the plan, expected to be finalized by mid-August. According to the agency, Pyongyang plans to launch four Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missiles, which are supposed to fly some 3,400 kilometers over Japan’s Prefectures of Shimane, Hiroshima and Kochi to splash down some 30-40 kilometers off Guam.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
2
Russian investigators disagree with Poland's claims about signs of explosion on Tu-154M
3
North Korea threat prompts Japan to review its missile defense
4
Marine drills involving over 2,000 troops take place in Russia’s West
5
Angolan satellite designed in Russia ready for last stage of trials
6
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
7
German politician slams Trump’s North Korea rhetoric as dangerous
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама