Trumps applauds Russia, China for supporting new UNSC sanctions against North Korea

WASHINGTON, August 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has told reporters that he had great respect for Russia and China for their support of the new United Nations Security Council’s sanctions against North Korea.

"I have great respect for what China and what Russia did and those 15, we got a 15 to nothing vote. I have great respect for China and Russia, what they did on sanctions," Trump said. "I believe that will have an effect," the US president added.

On August 5, the United Nations Security Council unanimously voted for resolution 2371 to have tightened sanctions against North Korea in retaliation for the July missile tests. The resolution imposes a ban on North Korea’s export of a number of minerals and products, such as coal, iron, lead and sea foods. It imposes other restrictions, too, including targeted measures against individuals and enterprises related with Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

Tensions around the Korean Peninsula started to rise in light of the implementation of the North Korean missile program. In July, Pyongyang conducted two ballistic missile tests which provoked a sharp response from the United States, Japan and South Korea. Washington has been repeatedly stating that no option including the use of military force could be ruled out.