German politician slams Trump’s North Korea rhetoric as dangerous

World
August 10, 17:48 UTC+3 BERLIN

According to Martin Schulz, the UK and France need to put pressure on China at the UN Security Council.

© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

BERLIN, August 10. /TASS/. Chairman of the German Socialist Party Martin Schulz has said he believes US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric against North Korea is dangerous.

"We are concerned about the fact that the US president is descending to the level of North Korean dictator [Kim Jong-un]," the politician who is going to run for German Chancellor from his party at the upcoming Bundestag election told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are in a situation when we need to tell the US government clearly that verbal sabre rattling leads to the exacerbation of the conflict."

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Tillerson unveils new US approach to North Korea after 20 years of failed diplomacy

In his view, European politicians should make it clear to Washington that they do not share this approach. "We need to use all channels to achieve de-escalation, to get the message across to the US president that his rhetoric is dangerous," the German politician said. He noted that "the North Korean dictator’s irrational moves require a rational response."

Referring to the European Union’s ability to influence the situation around North Korea, the politician noted that the leading role must be played by the European countries that are UN Security Council members. In his view, the UK and France need to put pressure on China at the UN Security Council.

"The government in Beijing needs to use its influence to bring the authorities in Pyongyang to their senses. However, the condition for that should be that another UN Security Council member, the US, will not whip up tensions," Schulz concluded.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that North Korea should not make any more threats to the US. He vowed that Pyongyang’s threats "will be met with fire and the fury like the world has never seen."

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) later reported that the Korean People’s Army is drafting a plan for a preemptive missile strike against US military facilities in Guam, including Andersen Air Force Base.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has remained extremely tense amid Pyongyang’s vigorous efforts to develop its missile program. In July, North Korea tested ballistic missiles twice, which sparked criticism from the US, Japan and South Korea. Washington has repeatedly stated that it does not rule out any options to solve the North Korean problem, including the military scenario.

Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
