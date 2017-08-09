Back to Main page
Trump says US nuclear arsenal is more powerful than ever

World
August 09, 16:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The American leader also hoped that this arsenal would never be used

© EPA/Chris Kleponis/POOL

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated in a Twitter post on Wednesday that the US nuclear arsenal is now more powerful than ever.

"My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before," Trump noted.

The American president also hoped that this arsenal would never be used. "Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!" Trump added.

On January 27, the US head of state ordered US Secretary of Defense James Mattis to assess the US nuclear potential against modern threats. According to the US president’s order, the minister had to launch a nuclear potential reassessment in order to determine how modern, reliable and flexible the US nuclear deterrents are and whether they can duly counter the threats of the 21th century and give confidence to allies. On April 18, Mattis ordered to start the assessment procedure.

The last report on the country’s nuclear potential was prepared under the Barack Obama administration back in 2010.

