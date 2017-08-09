Back to Main page
North Korea mulls plan to strike US bases in Guam — KCNA

World
August 09, 6:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The North Korean military spokesman said "the United States should realize that North Korea’s ballistic missiles are currently on permanent combat alert"

© KCNA/via REUTERS

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. North Korea is examining a plan to carry out a preventive missile strike on US military bases in its Pacific territory of Guam, the country’s official KCNA news agency quoted a statement by the Korean People’s Army spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

Lavrov calls to settle North Korean issue through dialogue

"The strategic forces of the Korean People’s Army are carefully examining a plan to strike areas on the island of Guam with intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missiles in order to block the main US military bases, including the Andersen air force base, where strategic bombers are stationed," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the plan will be submitted to the military command soon and can be put into practice immediately upon receiving orders from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The North Korean military spokesman said "the United States should realize that North Korea’s ballistic missiles are currently on permanent combat alert." He also said that regular participation of US bombers in military exercises near the Korean Peninsula was "a provocation."

The statement comes shortly after US President Donald Trump vowed that any further North Korean threats against the United States "will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

The situation in the Korean Peninsula remains extremely strained against the backdrop of North Korea’s booming missile program. In July, North Korea twice tested ballistic missiles to have drawn strong criticism from the United States, Japan and South Korea. Washington has said more than once that it does not rule out any type of response to North Korea’s problem, including a military one.

The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously voted for resolution 2371, tightening sanctions against North Korea in retaliation for the July missile tests. The resolution imposes a ban on North Korea’s export of a number of minerals and products, such as coal, iron, lead and sea foods. It imposes other restrictions, too, including targeted measures against individuals and enterprises related with Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

