Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ministry says 142 out of 151 miners rescued in Yakutia

World
August 04, 18:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has confirmed that 142 out of 151 miners who were working at the Mir mine at the time of the accident have been lifted to the surface.

"A of 17:00 Moscow time, 142 miners have been rescued and lifted to the surface," the ministry’s press service told TASS.

Rescue operations continue at the mine. "Mine rescuers continue examining the mine’s 210th level. They are searching the mine’s openings for people," the ministry’s spokesman said.

Read also

133 workers rescued from flooded Yakutia mine — Emergencies Ministry

Emergencies Ministry reinforces rescue group at flooded mine in Russia

Alrosa says 79 workers from flooded mine safe and sound

About 150 people being evacuated from Russia's Alrosa mine due to flooding

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin mum on US jury’s probe into alleged Russian role in 2016 presidential election
2
EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens
3
Oliver Stone slams US decision to impose new sanctions on Russia
4
Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum
5
Crimea’s defense plants considerably increase output, senior official says
6
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
7
This week in photos: a selfie with the Pope, Putin's fish and a tank race
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама