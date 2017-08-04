Ministry says 142 out of 151 miners rescued in Yakutia

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has confirmed that 142 out of 151 miners who were working at the Mir mine at the time of the accident have been lifted to the surface.

"A of 17:00 Moscow time, 142 miners have been rescued and lifted to the surface," the ministry’s press service told TASS.

Rescue operations continue at the mine. "Mine rescuers continue examining the mine’s 210th level. They are searching the mine’s openings for people," the ministry’s spokesman said.