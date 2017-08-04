Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Emergencies Ministry reinforces rescue group at flooded mine in Russia

World
August 04, 15:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This is the second accident in a week at the Alrosa-run Mir mine

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has reinforced a group of rescuers operating at the flooded Mir mine in Yakutia, the ministry’s press service told TASS. Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has set off for the accident scene.

Read also

Alrosa says 79 workers from flooded mine safe and sound

"A group of Russian Emergencies Ministry’s forces and equipment, including 36 people and six equipment units of the Yakutia Militarized Mine Rescue Unit and the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Sakha [Yakutia] Region, has been set up at the mine, and measures for its reinforcement have been set out," the source said.

At present, the rescuers have established connection with 130 miners, he said. "As of 13:00 Moscow time, connection with 130 workers trapped in the mine has been established, electric energy is being supplied, and work of two hoisting units has been organized. Evacuation is underway," the ministry said, adding that the mine had been flooded by water from a depleted pit, which contained about 300,000 cubic meters of water.

"A response group headed by Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and five mine rescue units, including over 30 mine rescuers and rescue divers has set off for the accident scene from the Buryatia Region," the ministry reported.

This is the second accident in a week at the Alrosa-run Mir mine. On July 29, rock collapsed in the mine’s drift, killing one person who was in a mucker. The mine’s operation was not suspended then.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin gives no comment on US jury’s probe into Russia’s alleged role in 2016 election
2
Press review: US Congress may tear up INF treaty and Moscow plays peacemaker in Libya
3
Kremlin shares Trump’s view of Russian-US relations
4
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
5
Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum
6
About 150 people being evacuated from Russia's Alrosa mine due to flooding
7
US visa delays are just another attempt to put pressure on Moscow - Russian diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама