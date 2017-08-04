Emergencies Ministry reinforces rescue group at flooded mine in Russia

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has reinforced a group of rescuers operating at the flooded Mir mine in Yakutia, the ministry’s press service told TASS. Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has set off for the accident scene.

"A group of Russian Emergencies Ministry’s forces and equipment, including 36 people and six equipment units of the Yakutia Militarized Mine Rescue Unit and the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Sakha [Yakutia] Region, has been set up at the mine, and measures for its reinforcement have been set out," the source said.

At present, the rescuers have established connection with 130 miners, he said. "As of 13:00 Moscow time, connection with 130 workers trapped in the mine has been established, electric energy is being supplied, and work of two hoisting units has been organized. Evacuation is underway," the ministry said, adding that the mine had been flooded by water from a depleted pit, which contained about 300,000 cubic meters of water.

"A response group headed by Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and five mine rescue units, including over 30 mine rescuers and rescue divers has set off for the accident scene from the Buryatia Region," the ministry reported.

This is the second accident in a week at the Alrosa-run Mir mine. On July 29, rock collapsed in the mine’s drift, killing one person who was in a mucker. The mine’s operation was not suspended then.