About 150 people evacuated from mine in Russia's Yakutia due to flooding

World
August 04, 12:32 UTC+3

There have been no immediate reports of casualties.

© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The pump station of the Mir underground mine of Russia’s diamond producer Alrosa has been inundated and 151 workers are being evacuated, Yakutia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Evacuation is in progress. Workers are being brought to the surface. There were 151 men inside at the moment," the source said.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties.

About 200,000 cubic meters have flooded the Mir mine in Yakutia, an emergency service source told TASS.

"It has been established that at the depth of 210 meters, the VKS-2 pumping station has been flooded. According to preliminary reports, as many as 200,000 cubic meters of underground water flooded the mine," the source said.

Alrosa’s shares fell by 2.5% in Moscow stock exchange trading to 81.9 rubles a piece on the news a large amount of water broke into the Mir mine when there were more than a hundred workers underground. At a certain point the company’s shares dropped by 3.5% to 81.02 rubles a share.

This is a second emergency at Alrosa’s Mir deposit in just one week. On July 29 a rockslide buried a loading machine. The operator died. The mine was not suspended then.

