Siberian mine blast kills three, leaves several injured

World
July 07, 10:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least five miners have gone missing and 135 people have been evacuated

© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Three miners were killed and several others were injured in a methane gas explosion at a mine in Norilsk, in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, the Nornickel mining and metallurgical company said on Friday.

Donbas coal miners: work in war-torn Eastern Ukraine

According to preliminary reports, methane gas exploded at the Zapolyarny mine belonging to a Nornickel branch during construction works. "Preliminary data shows that three workers died and several others were wounded at the blast scene," the company said in a statement.

All the personnel have been evacuated to the surface, and the miners, who were injured in the incident, are receiving medical assistance. Rescuers are working at the site.

According to the local emergencies ministry, five miners have gone missing and 135 people have been evacuated.

