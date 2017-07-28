Back to Main page
EU set to approve expansion of anti-Russia sanctions due to Siemens by August — source

World
July 28, 11:20 UTC+3

The ambassadors of 28 EU countries have agreed the introduction of sanctions against four Russian individuals and three legal entities over the Siemens turbines row

© Carl Court/Getty Images

BRUSSELS, July 28. /TASS/. The European Union intends to formally approve expansion of the sanction list against Russia related to deliveries of Siemens turbines to Crimea by the beginning of August, a source in EU country’s diplomatic mission in Brussels told TASS on Friday.

"We are going to complete the sanctions approval procedure before early August," the source said.

The ambassadors of 28 EU countries have agreed the introduction of sanctions against four Russian individuals and three legal entities over the Siemens turbines row, a diplomatic source in the EU Council has told TASS earlier. This decision is now to be approved by the EU Council.

