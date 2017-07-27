Back to Main page
Russian, Finnish presidents to discuss stability, security in Baltic region

July 27, 14:24 UTC+3 SAVONLINNA

The two presidents are also expected to exchange views on international and regional issues

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian presidential press service/TASS

SAVONLINNA /Finland/, July 27. /TASS/. Russian and Finnish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Sauli Niinisto will discuss issues related to ensuring stability and security in the Baltic region, according to the materials for the meeting. "The agenda of the top-level talks includes the issues of ensuring stability and security in the Baltic region, countering terrorism and other pressing issues," the materials say.

The two presidents are also expected to exchange views on international and regional issues. Kremlin earlier reported that the two leaders will discuss cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and environmental spheres.

Putin’s visit to Finland is timed to celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of that country’s independence.

Putin will not raise sanctions issue during talks

Putin will not address the issue of possible new anti-Russian sanctions by the US at today’s talks with Niinisto, Russian president’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov believes.

"Sanctions are not our issue at the talks, and it is not touched on by President Putin in any way," the Kremlin’s spokesman told reporters.

He added that the issue of discussion of new US sanctions might be addressed to Finland’s representatives.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives approved a bill that tightens unilateral US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. This document is to be studied by the Senate, after which it is to be signed by US President Donald Trump. Europe believes that the interests of European companies may be affected by these sanctions.

Peskov declined to answer a question on when Moscow’s reaction to planned US sanctions may appear. "I will not announce anything right now, but we’ll see. In any case, the negotiation process is underway there [in the US]. So, when it finalized, it will be possible to form some kind of attitude," he said.

The Kremlin’s representative also declined to answer a question on whether it is true that Russia has few retaliation mechanisms against anti-Russian actions. "I do not think it is possible to answer this question," he stated.

