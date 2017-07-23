Back to Main page
Israeli embassy in Amman attacked by terrorists, some people wounded - TV

World
July 23, 21:35 UTC+3

One of the attackers was killed in an exchange of gunfire. An Israeli guard officer was seriously wounded. He was taken to hospital

© AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Israel’s embassy in Amman has been attacked by terrorists who tried to break into the embassy’s territory, Ammon News Agency said on Sunday.

One of the attackers was killed in an exchange of gunfire. An Israeli guard officer was seriously wounded. He was taken to hospital.

Jordanian security services have blocked the building. According to unverified information, there are casualties among the embassy staff.

