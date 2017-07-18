EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. The European External Action Service led by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, has called on Russia to provide Jehovah’s Witnesses an opportunity "to peacefully enjoy freedom of assembly," the service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Jehovah’s Witnesses, like all other religious groups, must be able to peacefully enjoy freedom of assembly without interference, as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Russian Federation, as well as by Russia's international commitments and international human rights standards," the statement reads.

On Monday, the Russian Supreme Court upheld the court’s April 20 ruling to qualify Jehovah’s Witnesses as an extremist organization, disband it and ban its activities throughout the country. The defense attorneys of Jehovah’s Witnesses immediately stated they would appeal the ruling at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).