Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia

World
July 18, 15:22 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

On Monday, the Russian Supreme Court upheld the court’s April 20 ruling to disband Jehovah’s Witnesses organization

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian administrative centre of Jehovah's Witnesses

Russian administrative centre of Jehovah's Witnesses

© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. The European External Action Service led by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, has called on Russia to provide Jehovah’s Witnesses an opportunity "to peacefully enjoy freedom of assembly," the service said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian Supreme Court upholds ruling to disband Jehovah's Witnesses organization

"Jehovah’s Witnesses, like all other religious groups, must be able to peacefully enjoy freedom of assembly without interference, as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Russian Federation, as well as by Russia's international commitments and international human rights standards," the statement reads.

On Monday, the Russian Supreme Court upheld the court’s April 20 ruling to qualify Jehovah’s Witnesses as an extremist organization, disband it and ban its activities throughout the country. The defense attorneys of Jehovah’s Witnesses immediately stated they would appeal the ruling at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Read also

Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert

Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says

OSCE concerned over Russia’s declaring Jehovah’s Witnesses extremist organization

EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court

Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization

Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
2
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
3
EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
4
Dozens of ships, aircraft to partake in Russian-Chinese Baltic Sea exercises
5
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jets engage in mock dogfight at MAKS airshow
6
New Russian helicopter drone for Arctic exploration unveiled at MAKS airshow
7
Putin says $1 bln may be spent to prop up Russia's civil aviation in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама