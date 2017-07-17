Russian Supreme Court upholds ruling to disband Jehovah's Witnesses organization

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Appeals college of the Russian Supreme Court has upheld an earlier ruling of the court to quality the Jehovah's Witnesses center as an extremist organization, to disband it and to ban its activities on the Russian territory.

By passing the resolution, the appeals college down an appeal filed by the Jehovah's Witnesses.

"The passed by the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation on April 20 shall remain unchanged and the appeal shall not be entertained," the presiding judge said.

The resolution took immediate effect.

The defense attorneys of Jehovah’s Witnesses are planning to appeal the ruling of the Russian Supreme Court on disbanding the organization at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), attorney Viktor Zhenkov said.

"The chapter has not been closed yet. Since the Supreme Court has violated not only Russia’s legislation but also the norms of international law, we will appeal this decision at the ECHR," Zhenkov said.