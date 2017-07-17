Back to Main page
Russian Supreme Court upholds ruling to disband Jehovah's Witnesses organization

Society & Culture
July 17, 19:42 UTC+3

The resolution took immediate effect

© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Appeals college of the Russian Supreme Court has upheld an earlier ruling of the court to quality the Jehovah's Witnesses center as an extremist organization, to disband it and to ban its activities on the Russian territory.

By passing the resolution, the appeals college down an appeal filed by the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Read also
Russia's Supreme Court judge Yuri Ivanenko delivering his decision about Jehovah’s Witnesses organization in Russia, April 20, 2017

Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert

"The passed by the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation on April 20 shall remain unchanged and the appeal shall not be entertained," the presiding judge said.

The resolution took immediate effect.

The defense attorneys of Jehovah’s Witnesses are planning to appeal the ruling of the Russian Supreme Court on disbanding the organization at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), attorney Viktor Zhenkov said.

"The chapter has not been closed yet. Since the Supreme Court has violated not only Russia’s legislation but also the norms of international law, we will appeal this decision at the ECHR," Zhenkov said.

Read also

Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says

OSCE concerned over Russia’s declaring Jehovah’s Witnesses extremist organization

Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban

Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU

Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia suspended over extremism

