Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban

World
April 24, 16:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On April 20, Russia’s Supreme Court declared Jehovah’s Witnesses to be an extremist organization
Russian administrative centre of Jehovah's Witnesses

Russian administrative centre of Jehovah's Witnesses

© Alexandr Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky court has rejected a lawsuit filed by the Jehovah’s Witnesses religious group against the Justice Ministry’s ruling on banning its activity in Russia, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The organization asked the court to recognize the Justice Ministry’s ruling as illegal and order its cancellation. "The court decided to reject the lawsuit of the religious organization "Jehovah’s Witnesses Administrative Center in Russia," Judge Nelli Rubtsova said.

