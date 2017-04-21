Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German government concerned over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in Russia

World
April 21, 13:14 UTC+3 BERLIN
On April 20, Russia’s Supreme Court declared Jehovah’s Witnesses to be an extremist organization and outlawed its activity throughout Russia, thereby upholding the Justice Ministry’s request
Share
1 pages in this article
German Foreign Ministry Spokesman Martin Schaefer

German Foreign Ministry Spokesman Martin Schaefer

© EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. Germany’s government has voiced concerns over the decision of Russia’s Supreme Court to rule that the Jehovah’s Witnesses religious group is an extremist organization and ban its activities, German Foreign Ministry Spokesman Martin Schaefer said on Friday.

"The federal government is concerned that Russia has banned the activity of Jehovah’s Witnesses," Schaefer said.

Read also
Members of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia's Supreme Court
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court

On Thursday, Russia’s Supreme Court declared Jehovah’s Witnesses to be an extremist organization and outlawed its activity throughout Russia, thereby upholding the Justice Ministry’s requests. The court declared the immediate shutdown of all 395 local chapters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia and transferred the organization’s assets into state custody.

The Supreme Court’s ruling has not taken effect yet. If the organization appeals it, the ruling will come into force as of the moment the appellate court pronounces its opinion or in 30 days’ time.

Earlier in the day, the European External Action Service said in a statement that Jehovah’s Witnesses "must be able to peacefully enjoy freedom of assembly without interference, as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Russian Federation as well as by Russia's international commitments and international human rights standards."

Jehovah’s Witnesses is an international religious organization that supports offbeat views on the essence of the Christian faith and provides special interpretations of many commonly accepted notions. In Russia, it had 21 local chapters but three of them were shut down for extremism.

Read also

Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
Jehovah’s Witnesses broke law on extremism — Justice Ministry
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russian court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses’ bid for ‘victim of repression’ status

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
German government concerned over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in Russia
2
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
3
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
4
Warships similar to Admiral Gorshkov frigate to be mainstay of Russian Navy
5
Gunman opens fire in FSB office in Russia’s Khabarovsk
6
Russia’s veto at UN saved Syrian state from breaking up – envoy
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Реклама