Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court

World
April 21, 12:04 UTC+3 BRUSSELS
On April 20, Russia’s Supreme Court declared Jehovah’s Witnesses to be an extremist organization and outlawed its activity throughout Russia
Share
1 pages in this article
Members of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia's Supreme Court

Members of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia's Supreme Court

© AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

BRUSSELS, April 21. /TASS/. Followers of the Jehovah’s Witnesses religious group should be allowed to peacefully enjoy freedom of assembly in Russia, the European External Action Service said in a statement on Friday.

"Jehovah’s Witnesses, like all other religious groups, must be able to peacefully enjoy freedom of assembly without interference, as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Russian Federation as well as by Russia's international commitments and international human rights standards," the statement says.

On Thursday, Russia’s Supreme Court declared Jehovah’s Witnesses to be an extremist organization and outlawed its activity throughout Russia, thereby upholding the Justice Ministry’s requests. The court called for the immediate shutdown of all 395 local chapters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia and transferred the organization’s assets into state custody.

Read also
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization

"Yesterday's decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation to ban the activities of the Administrative Centre of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia on grounds of "extremism" could make it possible to launch criminal prosecutions against Jehovah's Witnesses for mere acts of worship," it said.

The European Union "continues to promote freedom of religion or belief as a right to be exercised by everyone everywhere, based on the principles of equality, non-discrimination and universality," according to the statement. Jehovah’s Witnesses said it would appeal the decision. The organization’s spokesman said if the appellate panel of Supreme Court judges upheld Thursday’s verdict, the case would be taken to the European Court of Human Rights. The Supreme Court’s ruling has not taken effect yet. If the organization appeals it, the ruling will come into force as of the moment the appellate court pronounces its opinion or in 30 days’ time.

Jehovah’s Witnesses is an international religious organization that supports offbeat views on the essence of the Christian faith and provides special interpretations of many commonly accepted notions. In Russia, it had 21 local chapters but three of them were shut down for extremism.

Read also

Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
Jehovah’s Witnesses broke law on extremism — Justice Ministry
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russian court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses’ bid for ‘victim of repression’ status
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
Russia designates myriad of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ materials as extremist
Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia suspended over extremism

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
2
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
3
Unidentified gunman opens fire in FSB office in Russia’s Khabarovsk
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Warships similar to Admiral Gorshkov frigate to be mainstay of Russian Navy
6
Russia re-establishing military aerodrome network in Arctic
7
Lavrov believes accession of India, Pakistan to SCO will 'make history'
TOP STORIES
Реклама