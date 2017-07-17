Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU imposes sanctions against 16 persons involved in use of chemical weapons in Syria

World
July 17, 13:34 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

These persons include eight high-ranking military officials and eight scientists involved in chemical weapons proliferation and delivery

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

BRUSSELS, July 17. /TASS/. Foreign ministers from 28 European Union countries have agreed to impose new sanctions against 16 individuals involved in the development and use of chemical weapons in Syria, the EU Council, which is meeting in Brussels on Monday, said in a report.

"On 17 July 2017, the Council added 16 persons to the list of those targeted by EU restrictive measures against the Syrian regime," the report says.

Read also

European parliamentarians speak against EU’s anti-Syrian sanctions

Putin says Russia will not support sanctions against Syrian leadership

US imposes sanctions against Syrian Central Bank chief, cabinet members

Syrian armed forces reject accusations of chemical weapons use

No evidence of chemical weapons use by Syrian troops — Putin

The report highlighted that the EU "added these 16 persons for their role in the development and use of chemical weapons against the civilian population." These persons include eight high-ranking military officials and eight scientists involved in chemical weapons proliferation and delivery, the EU Council explained. Their names will be published in the EU Official Journal on July 18, 2017.

The EU-led sanctions against Syria are one of the biggest that have ever been imposed by the European Union. They have been gradually extending since 2012 and to date include an oil embargo, restrictions on certain investments, a freeze of the assets of the Syrian central bank in the EU and export restrictions on equipment and technology that might be used for internal repression as well as on equipment and technology for the monitoring or interception of internet or telephone communications. Apart from this, 255 persons and 67 entities in Syria were added to the EU’s blacklist.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
2
Kremlin says Russian special services checking info on IS leader’s liquidation
3
Press review: US agents bully Russian to lie about DNC hack and Serbia eyes East or West
4
Russia’s weapons, military equipment exports tops $2 bln in first half of 2017
5
Kremlin stresses Chechen leader’s harsh statements taken out of context
6
Eyewitnesses claim Donbass militia downed Ukrainian An-26 plane
7
EU imposes sanctions against 16 persons involved in use of chemical weapons in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама