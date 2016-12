US imposes sanctions against Syrian Central Bank chief, cabinet members

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Washington has imposed sanctions against Syrian Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem, Finance Minister Maamoun Hamdan, Industry Minister Ahmad al-Hamu, Information Minister Mohammad Ramez Tourjman and Minister of Communications and Technology Ali al-Zafir, the US Department of Treasure said in a statement.

