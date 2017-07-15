At least 15 passengers wounded in stab attack in Tehran metro

Chechnya’s leader says Washington conducting anti-Russian policiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 5:25
TEHRAN, July 15. /TASS/. At least 15 people were wounded in Tehran’s metro on Saturday when a man attacked a clergy with a knife at a station, the Mehr news agency reported.
The incident occurred at a station located in Rey, a suburb of the Iranian capital. After the stab attack, the passengers interfered in the conflict. Police had to open fire to detain the assailant.
The passengers received both stab and gunshot wounds.