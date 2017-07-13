Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Macron urges France, Russia to do joint work

World
July 13, 23:56 UTC+3 PARIS

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and I had a lengthy conversation in Versailles. It was an important meeting," Emmanuel Macron said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

PARIS, July 13. /TASS/. France’s President Emmanuel Macron attaches huge importance to his country’s joint steps with Russia in the international arena, Macron said on Thursday after his talks with US President Donald Trump.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and I had a lengthy conversation in Versailles. It was an important meeting," Macron said. "We do not share the same views on many issues, but we need to do joint work, share information and look for solutions."

"It is especially crucial amid the current situation that our countries cooperate on the issues related to the Middle East," he said. "We need to share information, simultaneously discussing the differences in our positions and seeking to find solutions to existing problems."

"That is my stance on Russia. It is worth pointing out that our relations with Russia are similar to those with the United States. Nevertheless, they are long-standing relations. Talks with Russia should be continued," Macron added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian jets scrambled six times over past week to intercept foreign aircraft - ministry
2
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
3
Government approves Russian gas producer’s stake purchase by OMV
4
Thailand's top diplomat: Ties between Bangkok and Moscow become highly dynamic
5
Sberbank closes first deal on Shanghai Gold Exchange
6
Top diplomat says Russia’s campaign in Syria aimed at preventing Iraq scenario
7
Rusal might make decision on panda bonds public program in fall
TOP STORIES
Реклама