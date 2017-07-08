Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin notes improvement of economic ties with France when meeting Macron

Business & Economy
July 08, 14:14 UTC+3 HAMBURG

According to Putin, Moscow has already began work on the creation of a public forum between the two countries following Macron’s proposal

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mihail Metcel'/TASS

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted an improvement of economic ties with France at a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Saturday.

"Despite all difficulties, the economic ties (between Russia and France - TASS) are improving, and the trade turnover is on the rise," Putin said. "We expect the Russian-French council for economic, financial, industrial and trade issues to work hard," he added.

According to Putin, Moscow has already began work on the creation of a public forum between the two countries following Macron’s proposal.

"Following our meeting in Versailles, we are implementing our agreements," Russian President added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin-Trump first meeting round-up
2
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to begin after December 1
3
Putin notes improvement of economic ties with France when meeting Macron
4
Russian President to attend opening of Innoprom-2017 in Yekaterinburg
5
Leaders of Russia, Germany, France confirm stalling of Minsk-2
6
Moscow court pardons two convicts in Total CEO jet crash case
7
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
TOP STORIES
Реклама