Putin notes improvement of economic ties with France when meeting Macron

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted an improvement of economic ties with France at a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Saturday.
"Despite all difficulties, the economic ties (between Russia and France - TASS) are improving, and the trade turnover is on the rise," Putin said. "We expect the Russian-French council for economic, financial, industrial and trade issues to work hard," he added.
According to Putin, Moscow has already began work on the creation of a public forum between the two countries following Macron’s proposal.
"Following our meeting in Versailles, we are implementing our agreements," Russian President added.