Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian military open fire on 16 areas in Donetsk Republic

World
July 08, 10:58 UTC+3 DONETSK

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces 44 times violated ceasefire", the Donetsk People’s Republic's command said

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, July 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces over the past 24 hours 44 times violated ceasefire as they shelled the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republic’s command told the Donetsk News Agency on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces 44 times violated ceasefire as they used mortars, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms against the republic’s 16 settlements," the command said.

On June 21, Martin Sajdik, the special envoy of the OSCE chairman-in-office said ‘peace and quiet order’ would cover the entire harvesting season from June 24 through to August 31 and therefore the parties to the Minsk talks decided to call it a ‘bread ceasefire’.

Ceasefires have been declared many a time in Donbass since the spring of 2014, when the armed civil conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine. The conflicting sides agreed them at beginning of school year, before Christmas, before Easter, on the eve of the Children’s Day and so on. Officials voiced hopes the ceasefires would grow into indefinite ones but none of the declared periods of truce would last long - the shelling resumed after a couple of weeks, in a few days or even hours.

The head of the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine, Alexander Hug, in his recent report pointed to the failure to comply with the ceasefire provisions and to pull back the weaponry. SMM reported a total of 45 civilians died because of armed actions in Donbass from January 1 through mid-June and another 216 were wounded. This is a double growth year-on-year, Hug said. In 2016, 23 people died and another 84 were wounded.

Read also

One dead, seven wounded in Lugansk terror attacks

Terror attack organized by Kiev-backed saboteurs foiled in Donetsk

Ukrainian units violate "bread ceasefire" with Donetsk Republic - command

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin-Trump first meeting round-up
2
Ukrainian military open fire on 16 areas in Donetsk Republic
3
Russian senior MP says Putin-Trump meeting is of major importance for relations revival
4
Putin’s delegation finds out from media that guards at his Hamburg hotel were assaulted
5
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
6
Press review: Kiev's visa policy plan for Russia and Moscow's global export initiative
7
UN official enthusiastic about Russian-US agreement on no-flight zone in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама